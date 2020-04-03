What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?

TARTA Transit Authority Tax Levy

TARTA is putting two issues on the ballot this year - one in March and another in November.

The one on the March ballot asks voters to renew a tax property owners already pay. So, if the issue passes, taxpayers won't pay more for it and TARTA won't lose any funding.

This tax renewal would start in 2022 and run for 10 years. The rate amounts to 1 mill or 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

Not losing any funding is particularly important for the organization in case the issue TARTA is pushing in November doesn't pass.

In the fall, TARTA is aiming to pass an issue that would change its funding system and that would ultimately make the organization sales-tax funded.

The new TARTA General Manager Kimberly Dunham, who was appointed in November, talked about the issue with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in December.

"So, the sales-tax (funding) is a more progressive model. It doesn't just lay the burden on property owners as the property tax does. Everyone who purchases something in the region will pay a very nominal amount of money," she said. "I don't know the numbers off the top of my head but it really is a minimum contribution to a system that has social, economic and environmental impacts that benefit our community."

Bowling Green City School District

Bowling Green City School District levies

The Bowling Green City School District is asking voters to renew two levies, meaning they won't cost taxpayers any more than what they are already paying.

One is the district's current expense levy (wouldn't exceed 4.2 mills) and the other is an emergency levy (estimated at 1.35 mills), both of which generate 11% of its budget.

Those rates amount to approximately 42 cents and 14 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

If approved, the emergency levy would avoid having the district operate on a deficit, according to documents outlining the levy.

After not getting a levy approved in the last election, the district says waiting to renew another levy in November is a big risk because if that one fails, it will lose $6.8 million in annual revenue, the amount all its temporary levies generate.

RELATED: Bowling Green school levy narrowly defeated

You can learn more about the reasons the district is pushing for this levy here.

Perrysburg

Way Public Library Tax Levy:

The library is asking voters to replace a levy approved in 2016 in order to fund the services and products it currently offers.

The levy approved four years ago expires this new year and the new one would be first due in 2021. The rate would not exceed 1.9 mills, which amounts to 19 cents for every hundred dollars of valuation.

An owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $11.08 per month.

The library's budget relies on this levy since it represents over half of its annual budget, according to Way Public Library Director Janel Haas.

Since the levy approved in 2016 passed with the same rate, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

The levy would run for four years.

Rossford

Rossford City Levy

The city is asking voters to renew a levy that would fund its current expenses. The rate would not exceed 3.5 mills, which amounts to 35 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the city is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Montgomery Township

Electrical aggregation

Montgomery Township is asking voters if to approve an 'opt-out' electrical aggregation program that would automatically enroll all residents unless they chose to opt-out of the program.

If the issue is approved, the city would buy electricity and sell it for all its consumers. The idea is that a larger group buying electricity may be able to get a better price than what an individual consumer would get.

Since Montgomery Township is pushing an 'opt-out' program, Ohio law requires the township to form a plan of operation and management as well as holding at least two public hearings to allow consumers to voice any concerns over the proposed plan.

You can learn more about electricity electrical aggregation in Ohio here.

Road improvements

Montgomery Township is asking voters to renew this levy for the purpose of road improvements at a rate that would not exceed 1 mill, which amounts to ten cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for three years and be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Fire protection

Montgomery Township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund the municipality's fire protection operations. The rate would not exceed 3 mills, which amounts to 30 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Troy Township

Troy Township Tax Levy



Troy Township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund the municipality's current expenses. The rate would not exceed 0.8 mills, which amounts to eight cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Washington Township

Electricity aggregation

Washinton Township is asking voters if they would approve an 'opt-out' electrical aggregation program that would automatically enroll all residents unless they chose to opt-out of the program.

Since the township is pushing an 'opt-out' program, Ohio law requires the municipality to form a plan of operation and management as well as holding at least two public hearings to allow consumers to voice any concerns over the proposed plan.

You can learn more about electricity electrical aggregation in Ohio here.