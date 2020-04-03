LIVE
What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?
Not sure what's on the ballot? Don't worry, we’ve got you covered!
Author: Renata Cló
Published: 5:45 PM EST March 4, 2020
Updated: 5:46 PM EST March 4, 2020
Lucas County
Wood County
Ottawa County
Henry County
Fulton County
Sandusky County
Williams County
Defiance County
Hancock County
Seneca County
Putnam County
Erie County
Huron County
Paulding County

OHIO, USA — Primary Election Day is March 17. Want to learn more about the issues you will see on your ballot

Don't worry, we’ve got you! 

We are breaking down every issue on the ballot in northwest Ohio. 

Just click on the name of the county where you vote on the left sidebar (computer) or below (mobile) to learn more.

What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?

Lucas County

Breakdown of issues Lucas County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot.

Issue 3 — TARTA Transit Authority Tax Levy

TARTA is putting two issues on the ballot this year - one in March and another in November.

The one on the March ballot asks voters to renew a tax property owners already pay. So, if the issue passes, taxpayers won't pay more for it and TARTA won't lose any funding.

This tax renewal would start in 2022 and run for 10 years. The rate amounts to 1 mill or 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.  

Not losing any funding is particularly important for the organization in case the issue TARTA is pushing in November doesn't pass. 

In the fall, TARTA is aiming to pass an issue that would change its funding system and that would ultimately make the organization sales-tax funded. 

The new TARTA General Manager Kimberly Dunham, who was appointed in November, talked about the issue with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in December. 

"So, the sales-tax (funding) is a more progressive model. It doesn't just lay the burden on property owners as the property tax does. Everyone who purchases something in the region will pay a very nominal amount of money," she said. "I don't know the numbers off the top of my head but it really is a minimum contribution to a system that has social, economic and environmental impacts that benefit our community." 

Toledo 

Issue 1 —City of Toledo, Municipal Income Tax Levy 

Probably one of the most controversial issues on the ballot, Toledo residents will vote on enacting a 0.25% income tax starting July 1, 2020 and running through Dec. 31, 2030 - a tax hike that will affect workers in the Glass City. 

In December, Toledo City Council approved putting the issue on the March ballot on an 11 to 1 decision with most of the money going to road repairs.

Toledo City Councilman Tyrone Riley was the only "no" vote. 

"It's about developing a plan of action, it's not just about allocating money generally for streets, it's about specifically identifying how you're going to address the problem," Riley said in December when the vote happened. 

The city's goal is to repair more roads, going from two miles repaired per year to 70 miles.

RELATED: Toledo council OKs sending temporary income tax increase to March ballot

RELATED: Residents speak out about proposed Toledo income tax increase

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is one of the biggest proponents of the issue, spending a large portion of his State of the City address on Jan. 21 pushing it forward. 

He also discussed the increase with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in November.

Swanton 

Issue 2 - Village of Swanton, Parks and Rec Levy

The village of Swanton is asking voters to approve a levy that would get funds for operating and maintaining the village's parks and recreational activities.

The rate would not exceed 1.2 mills, which amounts to 12 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners in the village pay.

Oregon

Issue 4 - Oregon City School District

The Oregon school district is proposing an additional property levy that wouldn't exceed 4.95 mills and would be first due, if it passes, in 2021.

The rate amounts to approximately 50 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

Oregon City School District Superintendent Hal Gregory wrote a letter in January explaining the reasons the district needs additional funding, which includes maintaining all of its current staff and programs.

In the letter, Gregory argues that over the years, school funding has shifted and it now relies more on local funds instead of state funds - a reality that has accelerated the need for local levies. 

"Our five-year forecast predicts we will run out of money by 2023 unless we generate new revenue or reduce costs. Operating levies are the primary way to increase revenue. Within the last ten years, Oregon has reduced and cut dozens of staff members and programs. Our district has very little left we can reduce to balance the budget," Gregory wrote. 

You can learn more about this levy here.

RELATED: Who are the Lucas County Sheriff's Office 2020 candidates?

Wood County

Breakdown of issues Wood County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

TARTA Transit Authority Tax Levy

TARTA is putting two issues on the ballot this year - one in March and another in November.

The one on the March ballot asks voters to renew a tax property owners already pay. So, if the issue passes, taxpayers won't pay more for it and TARTA won't lose any funding.

This tax renewal would start in 2022 and run for 10 years. The rate amounts to 1 mill or 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.  

Not losing any funding is particularly important for the organization in case the issue TARTA is pushing in November doesn't pass. 

In the fall, TARTA is aiming to pass an issue that would change its funding system and that would ultimately make the organization sales-tax funded. 

The new TARTA General Manager Kimberly Dunham, who was appointed in November, talked about the issue with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in December. 

"So, the sales-tax (funding) is a more progressive model. It doesn't just lay the burden on property owners as the property tax does. Everyone who purchases something in the region will pay a very nominal amount of money," she said. "I don't know the numbers off the top of my head but it really is a minimum contribution to a system that has social, economic and environmental impacts that benefit our community." 

Bowling Green City School District 

Bowling Green City School District levies

The Bowling Green City School District is asking voters to renew two levies, meaning they won't cost taxpayers any more than what they are already paying.

One is the district's current expense levy (wouldn't exceed 4.2 mills) and the other is an emergency levy (estimated at 1.35 mills), both of which generate 11% of its budget. 

Those rates amount to approximately 42 cents and 14 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

If approved, the emergency levy would avoid having the district operate on a deficit, according to documents outlining the levy. 

After not getting a levy approved in the last election, the district says waiting to renew another levy in November is a big risk because if that one fails, it will lose $6.8 million in annual revenue, the amount all its temporary levies generate.

RELATED: Bowling Green school levy narrowly defeated

You can learn more about the reasons the district is pushing for this levy here.

Perrysburg

Way Public Library Tax Levy:

The library is asking voters to replace a levy approved in 2016 in order to fund the services and products it currently offers. 

The levy approved four years ago expires this new year and the new one would be first due in 2021. The rate would not exceed 1.9 mills, which amounts to 19 cents for every hundred dollars of valuation.

An owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $11.08 per month. 

The library's budget relies on this levy since it represents over half of its annual budget, according to Way Public Library Director Janel Haas.

Since the levy approved in 2016 passed with the same rate, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

The levy would run for four years.  

Rossford

Rossford City Levy

The city is asking voters to renew a levy that would fund its current expenses. The rate would not exceed 3.5 mills, which amounts to 35 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the city is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Montgomery Township

Electrical aggregation 

Montgomery Township is asking voters if to approve an 'opt-out' electrical aggregation program that would automatically enroll all residents unless they chose to opt-out of the program. 

If the issue is approved, the city would buy electricity and sell it for all its consumers. The idea is that a larger group buying electricity may be able to get a better price than what an individual consumer would get.

Since Montgomery Township is pushing an 'opt-out' program, Ohio law requires the township to form a plan of operation and management as well as holding at least two public hearings to allow consumers to voice any concerns over the proposed plan.

You can learn more about electricity electrical aggregation in Ohio here.

Road improvements

Montgomery Township is asking voters to renew this levy for the purpose of road improvements at a rate that would not exceed 1 mill, which amounts to ten cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for three years and be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Fire protection

Montgomery Township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund the municipality's fire protection operations. The rate would not exceed 3 mills, which amounts to 30 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Troy Township 

Troy Township Tax Levy 

Troy Township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund the municipality's current expenses. The rate would not exceed 0.8 mills, which amounts to eight cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Washington Township

Electricity aggregation 

Washinton Township is asking voters if they would approve an 'opt-out' electrical aggregation program that would automatically enroll all residents unless they chose to opt-out of the program. 

Since the township is pushing an 'opt-out' program, Ohio law requires the municipality to form a plan of operation and management as well as holding at least two public hearings to allow consumers to voice any concerns over the proposed plan.

You can learn more about electricity electrical aggregation in Ohio here.

Ottawa County

Breakdown of issues Ottawa County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Issue 3 — Ottawa County Tax Levy

Ottawa County is asking voters to renew a levy in order to provide and maintain senior citizen's services and facilities. The rate would not exceed 0.5 mill, which amounts to five cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

Since the county is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Genoa Area Local School District

Issue 2 - Genoa Area Local School District Levy

The district is asking voters to renew a levy in order to fund its current operating expenses. The rate would not exceed 5 mills, which amounts to 50 cents for every hundred dollars of property evaluation.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Genoa Area Local School District leaders say November 1990 was the first time this levy was approved, almost 30 years ago. 

Danbury Township

Issue 1 — Danbury Township Levy

Danbury Township — excluding the village of Marblehead — is asking voters to approve a new levy, replacing two existing ones.

If this issue passes, it would replace a 1984 (1 mill) and a 1994 (1.5 mills) levies that are used for police operations, according to Danbury Township Police Chief Michael Meisle. 

The new levy rate would not exceed 2 mills, less than the other two levies combined, and amounts to 20 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

Meisle says that if the levy passes, it would ensure current staffing and services that are offered to the community. 

You can learn more about it in the post below from the Danbury Township Police Department's Facebook page.
On the March 17th, 2020 primary ballot, you will notice a 2 mil repl... acement Police levy. This levy is a replacement for the 1984 1 mil levy and a 1994 1.5 mil levy that we currently use for police operations. If passed, this levy ensures current staffing and we will be able to continue services.
Henry County

Breakdown of issues Henry County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Bowling Green School District

Bowling Green City School District levies

The Bowling Green City School District is asking voters to renew two levies, meaning they won't cost taxpayers any more than what they are already paying.

One is the district's current expense levy (wouldn't exceed 4.2 mills) and the other is an emergency levy (estimated at 1.35 mills), both of which generate 11% of its budget. 

Those rates amount to approximately 42 cents and 14 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

If approved, the emergency levy would avoid having the district operate on a deficit, according to documents outlining the levy. 

After not getting a levy approved in the last election, the district says waiting to renew another levy in November is a big risk because if that one fails, it will lose $6.8 million in annual revenue, the amount all its temporary levies generate.

RELATED: Bowling Green school levy narrowly defeated

You can learn more about the reasons the district is pushing for this levy here.

Pettisville Local School District

Pettisville Local School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to approve a new levy in order to fund permanent improvements in their facilities. The rate would not exceed 3.5 mills, which amounts to 35 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners who live in the district area pay.

Fulton County

Breakdown of issues Fulton County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Pettisville Local School District

Pettisville Local School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to approve a new levy in order to fund permanent improvements in their facilities. The rate would not exceed 3.5 mills, which amounts to 35 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners who live in the district area pay.

Swanton 

Issue 1 — Village of Swanton, Parks and Rec Levy

The village of Swanton is asking voters to approve a levy that would get funds for operating and maintaining the village's parks and recreational activities.

The rate would not exceed 1.2 mills, which amounts to 12 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners in the village pay.

Clinton Township

Issue 2 and 3 — Fire protection levies 

The township is asking voters to renew two levies that would get funds for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and related expenses.

The rates would not exceed 0.3 and 0.8 mill, which amounts to three and eight cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. Combined, that's approximately 11 cents for every hundred dollars. 

The levies would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for taxpayers to renew existing levies, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Pike Township 

Issue 5 — Fire replacement and increase levy

The township is asking voters to replace and increase the rate of an existing levy that funds fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites. 

Property owners currently pay a 0.5 mill and the township wants to increase that rate to 1 mill, which would amount to 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

If the levy is replaced, the new one would run for five years and be first due in 2021.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners pay.

Sandusky County

Breakdown of issues Sandusky County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Bellevue City School District 

Bellevue City School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to renew this levy to fund its emergency requirements in the sum of $925,000. 

The rate would be 3.1 mills, which amounts to 31 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Clyde–Green Springs Schools

Clyde–Green Springs Schools Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to approve this earned income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund current expenses.

Unlike the traditional income tax, the earned income tax does not include investment and retirement incomes but only employee compensation and net earnings from self-employment. You can learn more about school district income taxes and how this would affect you on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

School district leaders say they need the funds because the last levy that covered operational expenses passed in 2005. Since then, costs have increased by over 50%.

If passed, the rate of this tax would be 0.5% and would be first due on Jan. 1, 2021. 

Estimates published on the district's website predict an individual making $25,000 would pay $125 a year. 

Washington Township 

Local liquor option

The city is asking voters to decide if the sale of wine and mixed beverages should be permitted on Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight by Gibsonburg Truck Shop, a carry-out grocery store.

The store is located at 4541 SR 20, Gibsonburg, Washington Township.

Only one precinct will vote for this issue.

Clyde

Local liquor option

The city is asking voters to decide if the sale of wine and mixed beverages should be permitted on Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight by Clyde Clark, a convenience store and gas station. 

The business is located at 506 N. Main Street, Clyde. 

Only one precinct will vote for this issue.

Williams County

Breakdown of issues Williams County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

North Central School District

Issue 1 — North Central School District Earned Income Tax

The district is asking voters to approve an earned income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund operating expenses, such as transportation costs, utilities, technology, textbooks, salaries and more.

Unlike the traditional income tax, the earned income tax does not include investment and retirement incomes but only employee compensation and net earnings from self-employment. You can learn more about school district income taxes and how this would affect you on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

District leaders say taxing residents this way "diversifies our income. It will fluctuate as a resident’s income goes up or down. It lessens the burden on senior citizens, many of whom are on a fixed income. It spreads the tax amongst all who live in the district and earn income rather than just those who own real property," according to material published on North Central School District's website.

If passed, the rate of this tax would be 0.5% and would be first due on Jan. 1, 2021. 

Montpelier

Issue 2 —  Local Liquor Option  

The city is asking voters to decide if the sale of wine and mixed beverages should be permitted on Sunday between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and midnight by Lassus Handy Dandy, a convenience store operating in a family-oriented neighborhood.

The store is located at 107 E. Main Street in Montpelier. 

Defiance County

Breakdown of issues Defiance County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Ayersville Local School District 

Ayersville Local School District Income Tax

The district is asking voters to approve a 0.75% income tax on all individuals who live in the district area in order to fund current expenses.

The tax would run for two years and would be first due on Jan. 1, 2021.

District leaders say if passed, the tax would generate $678,000 annually. Those would be much-needed funds since the amount collected from a property levy and tax allocation from the state has decreased $220,000 in the last two years.

A resident with an income of  $100,000 would pay about $730 per year while a resident with $50,000 would pay about $365 per year. 

Leaders also say the district has not asked the community for additional operating funds since 2007. You can learn more about the issue here from the district's material here and how the tax would affect you at the Ohio Department of Taxation website. 

Hicksville Township

Local liquor option

The township is asking voters to decide if the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor should be permitted on Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight by Casa Grande Mexican Grill, a restaurant and bar engaged in the sale of food and alcohol.

The restaurant is located at 520 W. High Street in Hicksville.

Only one precinct will vote for this issue.

Hicksville, Mark and Milford Townships

Joint Township District Hospital Board of Mark, Milford and Hicksville Townships for the Community Memorial Hospital Levy

The townships are asking voters to approve an additional property levy in order to fund Community Memorial Hospital facilities' operating expenses. 

The rate would not exceed 1 mill, which amounts to 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021. 

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners pay.

Hancock County

Breakdown of issues Hancock County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Issue Hancock 08 — Board of Development Disabilities (Blanchard Valley Center) Tax Levy 

The county is asking voters to renew this levy for the purpose of providing for the operation of community programs and services of the Blanchard Valley Center.

The rate would not exceed 1.9 mills, which amounts to 19 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the county is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Issue 09 - Hancock County Tax Levy

The county is asking voters to approve this levy for the purpose of supporting children's services and the care and placement of children by Hancock County Job and Family Services.

The rate would not exceed 0.8 mill, which amounts to eight cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021. 

Ada Exempted Village School District

Issue 03 — Ada Exempted Village School District Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to renew this 0.75% income tax in order to fund its current operating expenses. 

The current tax income expires in 2020 and the new one, if passed, would be first due in 2021. 

Since the district is asking for a renewal, taxpayers wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Arcadia Local School District

Issue 04 — Arcadia Local School District Tax Levy

The school district is asking voters to renew this levy for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit. 

The rate would be 2.4 mills, which amounts to 24 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for four years and would be first due in 2021. 

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Findlay School District 

Issue 05 — Findlay School District Tax Levy

The school district is asking voters to approve this levy for the purpose of fuding current expenses.

The rate would be 5.9 mills, which amounts to 59 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and be first due in 2021. 

The school district has not received new operating money since 2004, according to Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt.

If passed, the would cost an average $100,000 homeowner an additional $17.21 a month and will raise $4.9 million a year. 

Kurt said the district is currently operating under a budget deficit. If this new money is voted down, the trimming of some advanced curriculum, and potential reductions of staff would be a result. 

Anyone with any questions or would like more information on this new operating levy can visit the district's campaign website.

RELATED: Findlay City Schools asking voters to approve new operating levy

Van Buren Local School District

Issue 06 — Van Buren Local School District Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to approve a 1% income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund day-to-day operations and keep its programs.

The tax would run for five years and be first due in January 2021. 

District leaders say that since Ohio eliminated the Tangible Personal Property tax in 206, the district has seen a steady decrease in funding. They say the reduced revenue and increased expenses have caused the district to go into deficit since the 2015 fiscal year. 

The levy is estimated to collect $2.45 million. 

You can learn more about the issue on the district's website. 

Findlay 

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Tax Levy

The library is asking voters to renew this tax levy in order to fund its current expenses.

The rate would not exceed 0.5 mill, which amounts to five cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the library is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Allen Township 

Issue 01 — Fire protection levy

The township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to get funds for the fire department, including purchasing new firefighting vehicles, fire apparatus and related equipment. 

The rate would not exceed 0.9 mill, which amounts to nine cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Marion Township

Issue 2 - Fire protection levy

The township is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund fire protection services, fire hydrant maintenance, purchasing and maintaining firefighting vehicles, buildings, fire apparatus and related equipment, and all necessary appliances.

The rate would not exceed 1 mill, which amounts to 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Seneca County

Breakdown of issues Seneca County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Tiffin City School District 

Tiffin City School District Bond Issue

The school district is asking voters to approve this 38-year, $$44.2-million bond to fund the construction of a new pre-k to sixth grade building, the renovation of the middle school building in a junior and senior high building, the renovation of the high school building to keep the auditorium, gymnasium, HVAC and other areas of the building.

The cost of the bond to the average homeowner who has a $100,000 property value will be $187.25 per year.

The current bond issue for the middle school expires in 2023 and its current collection is $65 for a $100,000 home. The new bond will bring that value up to $121.50 in 2024.

You can learn more details of the district's plans on the Tiffin City School District website.

Clyde–Green Springs Schools

Clyde–Green Springs Schools Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to approve this earned income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund current expenses.

Unlike the traditional income tax, the earned income tax does not include investment and retirement incomes but only employee compensation and net earnings from self-employment. You can learn more about school district income taxes and how this would affect you on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

School district leaders say they need the funds because the last levy that covered operational expenses passed in 2005. Since then, costs have increased by over 50%.

If passed, the rate of this tax would be 0.5% and would be first due on Jan. 1, 2021. 

Estimates published on the district's website predict an individual making $25,000 would pay $125 a year.

Bellevue City School District 

Bellevue City School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to renew this levy to provide for its emergency requirements in the sum of $925,000. 

The rate would be 3.1 mills, which amounts to 31 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do. 

Seneca East Local School District 

Seneca East Local School District Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to renew a 1% income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund current expenses.

The tax would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, taxpayers wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Big Spring Township and London South

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Tax Levy

The library is asking voters to renew this tax levy in order to fund its current expenses.

The rate would not exceed 0.5 mill, which amounts to five cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the library is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Putnam County

Breakdown of issues Putnam County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Liberty Township

Liberty Township Tax Levy

The township is asking voters to renew this levy for the benefit of West Leipsic VIllaeg in order to fund current expenses.

The levy would not exceed 2 mills, which amounts to 20 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the township is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Erie County

Breakdown of issues Erie County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Erie MetroParks Tax Levy

The county is asking voters to approve this levy for the purpose of operating and protecting the county's land and water parks, parkways and forecast reservations.

The rate would not exceed 0.5 mills, which amounts to five cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the county is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Huron City School District 

Huron City School District Tax Levy

The district is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund its emergency requirements.

The rate would be 7.53 mills, which amounts to approximately 74 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. The district would collect $2.7 million.

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

Bellevue City School District 

Bellevue City School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to renew this levy to fund its emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $925,000. 

The rate would be 3.1 mills, which amounts to 31 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Margaretta Township 

Margaretta Township Tax Levy 

The township is asking voters to replace an existing levy for a new one to get funds for parks and recreational purposes. 

The rate would not exceed 0.25 mills, which amounts to approximately three cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Perkins Township 

Local liquor option

The township is asking voters to decide if the sale of wine and mixed beverages should be permitted on Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight by Aldi, a grocery store. 

The store is located at 3612 Milan Road, Perkins Township, Sandusky, Ohio. 

Only one precinct will vote for this issue.

Huron County

Breakdown of issues Huron County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Huron County Tax Levies

The county is asking voters to approve two tax levies in order to provide and maintain senior citizens services and facilities. 

The rate of the first one would be 0.055 mill, which amounts to approximately six cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation and would run for five years. The second one would be 0.18 mill, which amounts to 18 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation and would run for 20 years. 

If the issues pass, it would only increase the taxes property owners pay.

Seneca East Local School District 

Seneca East Local School District Income Tax

The school district is asking voters to renew a 1% income tax on all individuals who live in the school district area in order to fund current expenses.

The tax would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, taxpayers wouldn't pay more than what they already do.  

South Central Local School District

South Central Local School District Income Tax and Bond Issue

The district is asking voters to approve an income tax and bond issue in order to fund permanent improvements. 

The income tax rate would be 0.25% on all taxpayer's incomes who live in the district and would run for 25 years. The bond rate would be 4.95 mills, which amounts to approximately 50 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation and would also run for 25 years. 

Wellington Exempted Village Schools District 

The district is asking voters to approve a bond issue and a tax levy in order to fund permanent improvements.

The bond rate would be 1.89 mills, which amounts to approximately 19 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. It would run for 37 years. The district says the levy would help it collect $8.7 million. 

The levy rate would be 1 mill, which amounts to 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

District leaders say this issue would help them provide students with safe, warm and dry learning environments. They added that the reason this issue was chosen was that they found it to be the least expensive way to get the funds. You can learn more on the district's website.

Bellevue City School District 

Bellevue City School District Levy

The school district is asking voters to renew this levy to provide for its emergency requirements in the sum of $925,000. 

The rate would be 3.1 mills, which amounts to 31 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for 10 years and would be first due in 2021.

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Willard City School District

Willard City School District Tax Levy

The district is asking voters to renew this levy in order to fund its emergency requirements. The rate would be 5.45 mills, which amounts to approximately 55 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.

The levy would run for 10 years. 

Since the district is asking for a renewal, property owners wouldn't pay more than what they already do.

Norwalk City

Norwalk City Tax Levy

The city is asking voters to approve this tax levy in order to get funds for parks and recreation services.

The rate would be 1.75 mills, which amounts to approximately 18 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. The levy would run for five years.

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners pay.  

Clarksfield Township 

Clarksfield Township Tax Levy

The township is asking voters to approve this tax levy in order to fund road improvements. The rate would be 0.9 mill, which amounts to nine cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The levy would run for five years. 

If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners pay.  

Paulding County

Breakdown of issues Paulding County voters will see on the 2020 March ballot

Paulding County Tax Levy

The county is asking voters to replace an existing levy for a new one in order to fund programs and services through Ohio State University extension, including 4-H youth development. 

The county is proposing increasing the old rate of 0.25 mill to 0.7 mill, which amounts to seven cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation. 

The new levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.

Paulding Village

Paulding Village Income Tax

The village is asking voters to approve a 0.1% levy increase on income in order to fund maintenance for cemeteries. 

The levy would run for five years if passed. 

