What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?

Issue 3 — TARTA Transit Authority Tax Levy
TARTA is putting two issues on the ballot this year - one in March and another in November.
The one on the March ballot asks voters to renew a tax property owners already pay. So, if the issue passes, taxpayers won't pay more for it and TARTA won't lose any funding.
This tax renewal would start in 2022 and run for 10 years. The rate amounts to 1 mill or 10 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.
Not losing any funding is particularly important for the organization in case the issue TARTA is pushing in November doesn't pass.
In the fall, TARTA is aiming to pass an issue that would change its funding system and that would ultimately make the organization sales-tax funded.
The new TARTA General Manager Kimberly Dunham, who was appointed in November, talked about the issue with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in December.
"So, the sales-tax (funding) is a more progressive model. It doesn't just lay the burden on property owners as the property tax does. Everyone who purchases something in the region will pay a very nominal amount of money," she said. "I don't know the numbers off the top of my head but it really is a minimum contribution to a system that has social, economic and environmental impacts that benefit our community."
Toledo
Issue 1 —City of Toledo, Municipal Income Tax Levy
Probably one of the most controversial issues on the ballot, Toledo residents will vote on enacting a 0.25% income tax starting July 1, 2020 and running through Dec. 31, 2030 - a tax hike that will affect workers in the Glass City.
In December, Toledo City Council approved putting the issue on the March ballot on an 11 to 1 decision with most of the money going to road repairs.
Toledo City Councilman Tyrone Riley was the only "no" vote.
"It's about developing a plan of action, it's not just about allocating money generally for streets, it's about specifically identifying how you're going to address the problem," Riley said in December when the vote happened.
The city's goal is to repair more roads, going from two miles repaired per year to 70 miles.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is one of the biggest proponents of the issue, spending a large portion of his State of the City address on Jan. 21 pushing it forward.
He also discussed the increase with Jerry Anderson on Leading Edge in November.
Swanton
Issue 2 - Village of Swanton, Parks and Rec Levy
The village of Swanton is asking voters to approve a levy that would get funds for operating and maintaining the village's parks and recreational activities.
The rate would not exceed 1.2 mills, which amounts to 12 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.
The levy would run for five years and would be first due in 2021.
If the issue passes, it would only increase the tax property owners in the village pay.
Oregon
Issue 4 - Oregon City School District
The Oregon school district is proposing an additional property levy that wouldn't exceed 4.95 mills and would be first due, if it passes, in 2021.
The rate amounts to approximately 50 cents for every hundred dollars of property valuation.
Oregon City School District Superintendent Hal Gregory wrote a letter in January explaining the reasons the district needs additional funding, which includes maintaining all of its current staff and programs.
In the letter, Gregory argues that over the years, school funding has shifted and it now relies more on local funds instead of state funds - a reality that has accelerated the need for local levies.
"Our five-year forecast predicts we will run out of money by 2023 unless we generate new revenue or reduce costs. Operating levies are the primary way to increase revenue. Within the last ten years, Oregon has reduced and cut dozens of staff members and programs. Our district has very little left we can reduce to balance the budget," Gregory wrote.
You can learn more about this levy here.
