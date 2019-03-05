SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A new levy for mental health is on the ballot in Sandusky County.

But, the new tax would actually mean lower payments for residents.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot County has put a new 0.65 mill levy on the ballot for Sandusky County voters.

It would take the place of the current levy, which needs to be discontinued due to a ballot language error.

That current levy is 0.8 mills, so the county would actually be collected a little more than $100,000 less a year.

And even though they will be operating on less dollars, they will not only be retaining all current services, but are planning on adding more as well.

"It is very important for us, currently the Sandusky County levy is 50 percent of our budget for Sandusky County. So you can just imagine, you'd have to cut everything in half that you currently offer. We are not ready for that, we do not want to lose some of the services we provide," said Mircea Handru, executive director for the Mental Health and Recovery Services board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot

For more information on the levy, you can click here