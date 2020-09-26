How a Supreme Court Justice gets confirmed and what it means for the 2020 election

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg, many are left wondering how the vacancy will be filled.

So, how does someone get appointed to the United States Supreme Court?

University of Toledo law professor Lee Strang said that the Supreme Court holds a lot of power and has often been a deciding factor in highly debated issues throughout our country's history, including abortion rights and marriage equality.

However, no matter your affiliation, it is vital to understand the process of appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court and what that means in context.

The parties have seemed to change roles from just a short while ago, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Democrats have argued that whoever is elected president in Nov. should make the appointment, but Republicans have made clear they plan to vote in President Donald Trump's pick before the end of his term.

With the election a little more than a month away, there has been heated debate on whether or not the Senate should wait to vote on a replacement.

Chapter one : How a Supreme Court Justice Gets Confirmed

The President of the United States is given power by the Constitution to nominate someone to fill a vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

After the nominee is chosen, it is up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to vet the president's pick and hold confirmation hearings.

Once the committee determines the candidate is fit and approve their nomination, it goes to the full Senate for a vote, only requiring a simple majority to be confirmed.

In the case of a tie, the deciding vote goes to the vice president.

Why does only the Senate vote?

Article II Section 2 of the United States Constitution states:

"[The president] shall have power, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, to make treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, judges of the Supreme Court, and all other officers of the United States, whose appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by law: but the Congress may by law vest the appointment of such inferior officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the courts of law, or in the heads of departments."

What this means is that the power of the Senate to vote on the president's nominations for all high-ranking federal officials is written into the Constitution.

Strang explained that it was written this way as the Senate was set to be a small body of individuals with a long-term focus on the good of the nation.