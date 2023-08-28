'Joe the Plumber' dies at 49

Joe Wurzelbacher rose to prominence when he questioned then-candidate Barack Obama during his presidential campaign in 2008.

Joe Wurzelbacher, who garnered national attention after confronting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008, died Sunday, according to an online fundraising page run by his family. He was 49.

Wurzelbacher announced in July he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife and children.

Also known as "Joe the Plumber", Wurzelbacher received prolific media attention when he confronted Obama during a 2008 campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. Wurzelbacher accused Obama's proposed tax plan of conflicting with the American Dream, while Obama suggested his plans would allow small businesses -- such as Wurzelbacher's plumbing business - to grow more quickly.

Republican nominee and late Arizona Senator John McCain made references to "Joe the Plumber" during his campaign for president following the interaction; additionally, Wurzelbacher made several national media appearances and was referenced 26 times during the Oct. 15, 2008 presidential debate between Obama and McCain.