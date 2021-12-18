'SNL' ditches audience, Charli XCX drops out during omicron spike

Saturday's show is SNL's final episode for 2021.

NEW YORK — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."

“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX was set to be the night's musical guest, but she announced on Twitter that she was unable to perform due to the show's limited crew.

"It can't happen this time, but I'll be back!" the singer wrote. "I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad."

The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show's last announced episode for the year.

It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.

The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.

The show said those who had won tickets to the night's show would receive more information soon.

New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.

Val Lick contributed to this report.