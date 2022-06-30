x
Nation World

Somebody just won the Powerball's $366.7 million jackpot

The winner, who hasn't been identified yet, can either take the full sum in increments or opt for the lump sum of $208.4 million.
WASHINGTON — It's official: one Vermont Powerball player is now a multi-millionaire, for the first time in the state's history. 

The winning ticket for Wednesday night's $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold somewhere in Vermont, lottery officials said. It's unclear exactly where in the state it was sold. 

This is the first time in Powerball history that a jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in the state.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58 and 63. The Powerball was 14, with a Power Play of 3X.

The winner, who hasn't been identified yet, can either take the full sum in increments or opt for the lump sum of $208.4 million.

While the prize is certainly astronomical, it isn't the largest of the year. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January, and an Arizona winner in April took home $473.1 million. 

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

Indiana has the most jackpot-winning tickets sold with 39. Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming have never had a jackpot-winning ticket sold. Until Wednesday, Vermont was part of that group as well. 

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. 

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

