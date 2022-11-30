People magazine reveals its 2022 'People of the Year'

Two of the honorees were selected for their advocacy efforts this year, while two more received the honor for their efforts to make more inclusive television.

LOS ANGELES — Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year.”

The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday, with Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others.

Hudson and Brunson were honored for their onscreen work, which the magazine praised for their inclusivity. Hudson, who launched a daytime talk show this year, was cited for her efforts to create an inclusive show where everyone felt welcome. Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary,” a critical hit sitcom about public school teachers that turned her into an Emmy winner, was praised as a show that brought many joy and showed that different generations can work well together.

Each of the honorees is featured on one of four special covers that highlight their contributions and accomplishments. Kunis’ includes the quote, “I’m proud to be from Ukraine,” while Brunson includes her statement: “I’m a sign that times are changing.”

McConaughey’s proclaims, “We have to do better for our kids,” while Hudson’s says, “I’m living my dream — and learning as I go.”