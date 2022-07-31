More than 100,000 pounds of frozen P.F. Chang's products recalled

"The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

WASHINGTON — More than 100,000 pounds of frozen P.F. Chang's products are being recalled because of misbranding, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The product in question, 22-ounce bags of frozen beef and broccoli, actually contains orange chicken.

The specific branding on the affected packages are as follows:

22-oz. plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023”.

According to the agency, the products were shipped to retail locations across the country.