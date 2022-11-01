Do banks close on Election Day? Here's what will be open

Here is a look at how Election Day might impact places like banks and retailers, so you can plan ahead.

WASHINGTON — By the time Election Day arrives, millions of Americans will have already cast their votes through early voting and mail-in ballots. But many more are still expected to visit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In order to ensure employees have opportunities to vote, some companies have changed their hours in recent years to give workers time off.

Here's a look at how Election Day may affect operating hours for different businesses.

Are banks closed on Election Day?

Election Day isn't a federal holiday, meaning that many stores, government facilities and companies will remain open. Despite this, some stores have opted for adjusted hours.

Big-name banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America are not expected to see changes on Nov. 8 and should remain open with regular operating hours. TD Bank and Regions Bank won't see any changes to their schedules on Nov. 8, according to holiday schedules posted online.

Banking services such as ATMs and online banking should also remain normal through both Election Day and the holiday season. Some states have designated Election Day as a state holiday. Despite this, local banks should still open.

Is the Post Office open on Election Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will also operate normally on Nov. 8, since Election Day isn't a federal holiday.

Election Day hours for some national retailers

While banks and post offices are expected to remain unaffected on Election Day, some national retailers have adjusted their hours of operation to allow employees time to cast their votes.

Bath & Body Works announced it will once again join the Time to Vote pledge and will open stores at noon local time, two hours after its usual opening time, on Nov. 8.

“Each election gives us a chance to get involved and create a better world," said Ron Ford, Bath & Body Works Chief Stores Officer. "Voting is a foundational practice in our democracy, and it is vital that our associates have the flexibility to participate in the democratic process.”

The retailer previously adjusted hours for the 2020 election.

Best Buy is offering employees 8 hours of paid time off for Election Day volunteers, a benefit it started in 2020.

Time To Vote, a business-led nonpartisan coalition, aims to reduce barriers for employees who want to vote. According to their website, Time to Vote has rallied over 2,000 companies to help increase voter participation.

Companies on the list have "made a commitment to ensure that their employees had a work schedule that allowed them time to vote," the website reads. By making that pledge, employers support offering paid time off on Election Day or flexible hours.

Among those listed are Walmart, Madewell, Macy's and more.