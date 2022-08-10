Denise Dowse '90210' actress in coma due to severe meningitis

Dowse is known for playing Mrs. Teasley on "90210" and Rhonda Pine on HBO's "Insecure."

WASHINGTON — "90210" actress Denise Dowse is in a coma fighting a severe meningitis infection, according to the star's latest Instagram post confirming her hospitalization.

Tracey Dowse, her sister, shared the news of the 64-year-old's condition on Aug. 7, saying that doctors are unsure of when the star will come out of the coma. Dowse's sister said coma was not medically induced, but brought on by a "virulent form of meningitis."

"Hello Family and Friends, from @dreamofthesoultd page.



As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.



I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse . She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone’s comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time

Most meningitis cases in the U.S. are caused by viral infection, but bacterial, parasitic and fungal infections may be other causes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It typically triggers signs and symptoms such as headache, fever and a stiff neck, according to the Mayo Clinic.