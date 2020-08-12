Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dead at 97

Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots who was portrayed in the movie "The Right Stuff" has died. He was 97.

A tweet was posted on Yeager's official Twitter account, saying he passed away Monday.



"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," the tweet said, attributing the quote to Yeager's wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo. "An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."