Andrew Kinsey to take on his next anchor role at WBNS-TV in Columbus

Kinsey joined the WTOL 11 news team in 2014, at the dawn of the Toledo water crisis.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A season of change is upon us at WTOL 11.

Today we announce that our 5, 6, and 11 p.m. anchor Andrew Kinsey is being promoted to anchor the evening shows at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

WBNS-TV is our TEGNA sister station and CBS affiliate here in Ohio.

"I'm extremely honored and excited about this new position,” said Kinsey, who began here career here in Toledo during the water crisis of 2014.

“It was an important time for the city and our news organization, getting people the latest information on a basic necessity had us all on edge,” he said as he reflects on that time.

Kinsey’s grit and determination from that day forward propelled him into a six-year career at WTOL.

From grinding it out on the morning show with Melissa Andrews and team, to coming nightside as Jerry Anderson’s replacement, Kinsey has welcomed both the challenges and opportunities to connect with community during his time in Toledo.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my Toledo family, from the folks in the newsroom to the people out in the community. Toledo will always hold a special place in my heart," he said.

News Director Lauren Weppler said Kinsey has always cared about getting it right and remaining committed to the people of Toledo.

“Not only has he anchored our nightly newscasts, but he’s also created a trust in the community with his non-profit Andrew Cares, helping underprivileged children have a mentor in their lives such as Andrew,” she said.

Kinsey remains committed to the connection he’s made in the Glass City.

“The kids we have reached and helped through ‘Andrew Cares’ is what I am most proud of and that work will continue in Toledo no matter where I go," he said.

Kinsey’s last official on-air day with WTOL 11 will be Friday, Oct. 9.