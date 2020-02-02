TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a celebration 100 years in the making.

A local Marine marked a century of life on Saturday.

Sergeant Thomas D. Siefke enlisted in the Marines in 1937 and spent 10 years serving our country.

On Saturday, family, friends and fellow Marines came together to celebrate his 100th birthday.



“It's pretty amazing. I never expected anything like this,” said Sergeant Siefke. “They said they were going to have a little party for me but I never expected to have Marine Corps hall like this. This is some great place right here.”



A group of marines had some special gifts for Sergeant Siefke.

From flags and hats to something unique honoring his service and century of life.

Siefke has seen a lot and touched a lot of lives in his 100 years.



“He was an Iwo Jima when those men didn't know from hour to hour if they were going to be alive and he not only survived but he lived 75 more years to make to his hundredth birthday,” said Captain Fritz Kalmbach, United States Marine Corps reserves.

Sergeant Siefke also earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Marines.