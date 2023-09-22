x
WATCH: Ohio police officer helps boy catch 15-pound fish

After 15 minutes, Wooster police patrolman Josh Timko was able to bring in a 'monster' 15-pound fish.

WOOSTER, Ohio — What a catch! 

A young boy in Wooster made quite the catch earlier this month, but it couldn't have been done without the help from a special police officer. 

The Wooster Police Department posted a video on Facebook that shows what happened when a 7-year-old boy needed some help reeling in a fish at the Badges and Bobbers Fishing Derby.

After 15 minutes, Wooster police patrolman Josh Timko was able to bring in a "monster" 15-pound fish. 

"Special thanks to Ptl. Timko for sacrificing his dry boots and clean uniform for the kids," said Wooster police in the Facebook post. 

The video, which can be watched below, shows Timko jumping into the water to assist the boy with bringing in the carp fish. 

2023 BADGES & BOBBERS

A 7 year old boy caught this monster 15 pound fish at the Wooster P.D. - Badges & Bobbers catch & RELEASE, KIDS fishing derby (Freedlander Park Pond) with his free Zebco pole that we gave out this morning. The young man needed assistance from his father and Ptl. Timko after 15 minutes to finally bring him in. Special thanks to Ptl. Timko for sacrificing his dry boots and clean uniform for the kids! Thanks to all of our sponsors and to Fender’s fish hatchery for stocking the pond with hybrid blue gill and catfish yesterday! Zebco

Posted by Wooster Police Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

