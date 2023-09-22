WOOSTER, Ohio — What a catch!
A young boy in Wooster made quite the catch earlier this month, but it couldn't have been done without the help from a special police officer.
The Wooster Police Department posted a video on Facebook that shows what happened when a 7-year-old boy needed some help reeling in a fish at the Badges and Bobbers Fishing Derby.
After 15 minutes, Wooster police patrolman Josh Timko was able to bring in a "monster" 15-pound fish.
"Special thanks to Ptl. Timko for sacrificing his dry boots and clean uniform for the kids," said Wooster police in the Facebook post.
The video, which can be watched below, shows Timko jumping into the water to assist the boy with bringing in the carp fish.