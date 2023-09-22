A 7 year old boy caught this monster 15 pound fish at the Wooster P.D. - Badges & Bobbers catch & RELEASE, KIDS fishing derby (Freedlander Park Pond) with his free Zebco pole that we gave out this morning. The young man needed assistance from his father and Ptl. Timko after 15 minutes to finally bring him in. Special thanks to Ptl. Timko for sacrificing his dry boots and clean uniform for the kids! Thanks to all of our sponsors and to Fender’s fish hatchery for stocking the pond with hybrid blue gill and catfish yesterday! Zebco