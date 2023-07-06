DASH-CAM VIDEO: Ohio State Highway Patrol releases video from Friday's stop of a Ferrari going 132 mph

The trooper stopped a Ferrari headed north on U.S. Route 23 in Wyandot County June 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a flash, the Ferrari headed north on U.S. Route 23 last Friday morning is visible for just a second on the dash-cam video of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's cruiser.

The trooper, who went on to stop the car that buzzed past him going 132 mph, can be seen quickly crossing the median from the southbound lanes to pull over the speeding sports car.

In the dash-cam video released by the highway patrol Wednesday, the trooper can be heard talking to the driver who apologized for his speed and also pointed out that he was sure to slow down as soon as he saw the trooper's cruiser.

"Do you know what your speed was before you saw me?" the trooper asked.

The driver had been going 132 mph.

"Why in the world would you want to do that speed out here?!" the trooper asked.

The highway patrol posted about the stop Friday on social media, urging Ohio drivers to slow down.

In the dash-cam video, the trooper emphasizes the danger posed by driving at such high speeds.

A collision at that speed would be deadly, he warned. And going that fast means many other drivers would not notice a speeding car coming at them until it was too late, he said.

The man stopped Friday told the trooper that he was headed to a wedding in the 2017 Ferrari borrowed from his family's suburban Columbus car dealership.

Because of the speed he was traveling the man faces a speeding citation and a reckless driving charge, the trooper said. He will have to appear in court.