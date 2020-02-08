Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks bluntly on gun violence

Whitmer says people can make a difference at the polls, whether it be for the White House or statehouse.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump's plan to send federal agents to Detroit amid police brutality protests shows his administration doesn't know anything about what is happening in Michigan.

She also called out the Legislature, during a livestream with Everytown for Gun Safety Action and Moms Demand Action on Friday for refusing to work with her administration to address gun violence.

DemandingWomen with Governor Gretchen Whitmer Join our live conversation between Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts about combating the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence. Posted by Everytown for Gun Safety on Friday, July 31, 2020

