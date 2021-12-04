Michigan infrastructure received a D+ grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with the release of state-by-state breakdowns that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. On Monday, the administration released the state fact sheet for Michigan, which says that infrastructure in the state received a D+ grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.

“For decades, infrastructure in Michigan has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The need for action is clear,” the sheet reads.

According to the Associated Press, republican lawmakers have been quick to reject the infrastructure proposal by President Joe Biden because they say just a fraction of the spending goes to traditional infrastructure. $400 billion would expand Medicaid support for caregivers and substantial portions would fund electric vehicle charging stations.

Michigan’s fact sheet includes proposals for traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, housing and public transportation.

“In Michigan there are 1,219 bridges and over 7,300 miles of highway in poor condition,” the sheet reads. “Since 2011, commute times have increased by 4.6% in Michigan and on average, each driver pays $644 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.”

Biden’s plan would devote more than $600 billion to transform transportation infrastructure across the nation, including $115 billion for repairing roads and bridges.

Michigan’s fact sheet also includes proposals for nontraditional infrastructure like caregiving, child care and veteran’s health.

“In Michigan, there is an estimated $1.29 billion gap in what schools need to do maintenance and make improvements and 44% of residents live in a childcare desert,” the sheet continues. “The American Jobs Plan will modernize our nation’s schools and early learning facilities and build new ones in neighborhoods across Michigan and the country.”

The full Michigan fact sheet can be found here.

Biden is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon with Republican and Democratic lawmakers and will use the state summaries to show that his plan would help meet the needs of their constituents.

The AP contributed to this report.

