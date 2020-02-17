Presidents Day is a federal holiday, which means not everything is going to be open today - even if you have to be at school or work (sorry).

According to the History Channel, Presidents Day was originally established in 1885 in honor of George Washington. It was later moved as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 in an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation's workers.

Since Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday in February you probably saw this coming, but if you forgot, here's a list of what's closed on Feb. 17:

Banks - Don't expect to be able to walk into your branch on Monday. However, ATMs are always available for your deposit/withdrawal needs.

USPS - You won't get mail on Presidents Day. However, if you're waiting for a package, UPS and FedEx home delivery will be operational. An Amazon spokesperson told USA Today that there will be no shipping restrictions on Monday.

DMV - Your license renewal will just have to wait until Tuesday.

Stock markets - the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will all be closed.

All local government offices will also be closed.