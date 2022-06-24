Roe vs. Wade overturned: What does it mean for Ohio and Michigan abortion laws?

Ohio is considered likely to ban or severely restrict abortion in the coming weeks or months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade will have a drastic impact on abortion rights across the country as the question of legality is returned to the states.

However not all states are on the same page when it comes to what's next. Nearly half will essentially ban all or most abortions, and 13 have "trigger bans" in place outlawing them within 30 days of Friday's decision.

Here's what the Supreme Court decision means for Ohio and Michigan:

Ohio

Right now, abortion is still legal in Ohio up to 22-weeks gestation and that will not change until legislation is signed. However, Ohio is considered a state likely to ban or severely restrict abortion in the coming weeks or months.

In April 2019, the state passed a six-week abortion ban known as the "heartbeat bill." At the time, Ohio was the sixth state to attempt to ban abortions as soon as a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus.

A federal judge issued an injunction shortly after passage, which delayed implementation. On Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to dissolve the injunction.

BREAKING: We filed a motion in federal court moments ago to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, which had been based on the the now-overruled precedents of Roe and Casey. pic.twitter.com/4TTYv8jeU2 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed the bill, previously said it would be "prudent" to place the six-week ban on the books before moving on to more aggressive legislation. The bill does not allow exceptions for rape or incest, and only allows doctors to give an "affirmative defense" if the life of a mother was in jeopardy.

It is common for women to not know they are pregnant until after six weeks.

The most recent trigger ban in Ohio, also known as House Bill 598, was introduced by Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland). If passed, abortion would become a fourth-degree felony and promoting abortion would be a misdemeanor offense.

Civil lawsuits could also be filed against doctors who perform an abortion and their licenses could be revoked.

DeWine is scheduled to address the Supreme Court's decision Friday at 5:35 p.m.

Michigan

Like Ohio, it is still legal to get an abortion in Michigan, although there are some complicating factors.

Friday's Supreme Court decision means a nearly century-old law has returned to the conversation. The state's 1931 abortion ban states all abortions are felonious and cannot be performed unless the life of the mother is at stake.

There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The law was an update to a previous version adopted in the 1840s, and was the law of the land until Roe vs. Wade.

In April, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of the 1931 ban in anticipation of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. On May 17, a Michigan Court of Claims judge granted an injunction barring enforcement of the law.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the Michigan Supreme Court to strike down the law to ensure abortion remains legal in the state.

Time is of the essence. We need our state Supreme Court to take up my lawsuit NOW to ensure that reproductive rights are protected for Michiganders. pic.twitter.com/5CmpljeYTr — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 24, 2022

The next few weeks or months could decide the fate of abortion in Michigan.

On the other side of the aisle, state Republicans are trying to strengthen the 1931 law. Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) recently introduced a bill that would charge anyone who performs an abortion with manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.