What does Labor Day mean to you? A holiday of celebration, reflection and time with family and friends

UToledo international student Madhura Dujar says after this pandemic is over, people should focus more on mental health and try becoming closer to families.

OREGON, Ohio — Labor Day brought dozens of families out to the parks, still wanting to take advantage of the nice weather.

But visitors at Maumee Bay State Park say there's more to it than just the holiday.

Sure, it's summer's last hurrah, and what better way than to celebrate it with good food and good weather?

"I think it's kinda fun being here because it's beautiful outside," said Willam Shawn Teaderman, a young boy visiting Maumee Bay State Park with his family Monday.

"It's my first time on any beach. So I have seen a beach for the first time in my life and it was really nice. This place is really mesmerizing and I love it here," said Mobeen Nawaz, a University of Toledo exchange student from Pakistan.

Families and friends gathered as they soaked up one of the unofficial last days of the summer season.

"Being able to come here and see relatives in the area. It's definitely nice to be able to do that," said William Teaderman, visiting Maumee Bay State Park with his son.

"Downtime and just being thankful for this beautiful country we have," said Bonnie Bowron, who was spending her Labor Day at Maumee Bay State Park with a friend. "And really, really just relaxing and staying away from what's going on in the world and trying to get peace of heart and mind."

With the year it's been, some UToledo international students say they feel that should be a priority.

"We are international students, which means of course, that we miss our family. But we have, I have, friends like family. So I can enjoy with them and I don't miss my family right now," said Yeshvi Patel, a University of Toledo international student from India.

"After this pandemic is over, I think people should focus more on mental health and try becoming closer to families because you never know what life will bring up to," added her friend Madhura Dujar, also a University of Toledo International Student from India. "So I probably say to spend more time with like the loved ones. That's more important."

And although the change of season is coming, they say change can sometimes be good.

"Take time, take time for family. Take time for fun. Take time to enjoy being together and celebrating all that we are and what we have," said Bowron.

Because they say life is too short, and we've all learned how precious our time together really is.