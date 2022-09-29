WATCH: Waterville man hunkers down near Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian

Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now.

Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.

Fox said the wind speeds were incredibly high throughout the day on Wednesday. Additionally, the water outside the home he is staying at got very high but he managed to keep most of the water out of the home.

Being from Ohio, Zach tells me experiencing this storm is unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

"It's a little nerve racking but I believe we are prepared to the point where we are going to be okay. You know, trying to see that we know the winds are going to get significantly strong," said Fox.

While cell service was going in and out, Zach's family said he is okay.