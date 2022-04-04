Early voting for May 3 primary begins Tuesday

Not everything will be on the ballot, but officials say that shouldn't deter you from making your voice heard. Early voting begins in Ohio on April 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — With confusion over the past several weeks regarding the congressional maps, election officials want you to know that yes, the May 3 election is still happening.

Not everything will be on the ballot, but they say that shouldn't deter you from making your voice heard.

"Democracy is not a spectators' sport. This is all skate," said citizen activist, Nancy Larson. "Everybody needs to be involved in this process for us to have full representation of every voice in this process."

The May 3 primary consists of congressional races as well as local offices.

This election determines who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

However, you will not be voting for everything that will be on the November ballot this time around.

"The things they will not see on this election will be the Ohio House of Representatives," said Terry Burton with the Wood County Board of Elections. "So, their local House and Senate if they're on the ballot, as well as state central committee."

That's because the Ohio redistricting maps are not yet approved, resulting in a second primary election sometime this summer.

It's something Petee Talley with Ohio Unity Coalition said will cost taxpayers $20 million.

"This is going to force a secondary, costly primary election, which will likely create hardships for voters who often take off work, experience long lines and who will likely be confused as to why there are two primaries instead of one," Talley said.

Officials say even though there will be two primaries, COVID-19 restrictions should no longer be a barrier to get out and vote, as masks are optional this year.

"All votes count. We want everyone to show up to vote," LaVera Scott with the Lucas County Board of Elections said. "We want to make sure that in Lucas County, the people understand that their right to vote is still there and that May 3 is going to happen."

Early voting locations across the state open Tuesday at 8 a.m. If you need a ride to a polling place, you can contact The Movement.

Poll workers are still needed across the state. Here's how you can sign up.