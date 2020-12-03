LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is implementing changes to the visitation schedule in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said in statement that although there are currently no inmates in the county's custody who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the sheriff's office will immediately begin taking the following precautions to restrict access to the jail:

All non-mandated programming will be canceled. This includes public tours and volunteer services.

Inmate personal visitation will be provided through the Global Tek Link (GTL) tablet remote based system. Each inmate will be allowed one 30-minute remote visit per week free of charge.

Professional visitors will be encouraged to utilize the video visitation system, by appointment at designated times (Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.) by calling 419-213-4863.

Inmates will continue to have access to their attorney for legal counsel.

The Corrections Center will continue to screen inmates during the booking process for symptoms of contagious disease, shortness of breath and recent travel history to areas designated by the CDC.

