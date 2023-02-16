UT women's basketball to fundraise for breast cancer awareness at Saturday's 'Rockets for the Cure' game

$5 from every ticket sale will be donated to breast cancer research. Survivors of and those with metastatic breast cancer will get free admission.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's basketball team is beginning to wrap up a great season with an eight-game winning streak.

On Saturday, the Rockets will not only be in action against Eastern Michigan University at Savage Arena; they will be promoting breast cancer education as they drop their midnight blue and gold for pink in the annual "Rockets for the Cure" game, too.

$5 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Susan G. Komen and Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center.

The breast cancer survivors and those with active metastatic breast cancer that the event is supporting will get free admission.

"We want them to be here," Tricia Cullop, UT's head women's basketball coach, said. "I also think there's power in numbers, right? When you're going through something, it's nice to know you can see that other people are going through it so you draw strength and inspiration from each other."

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game and can buy a $15 pink Rockets for the Cure t-shirt.

Since 2010, the annual game has helped raise over $150,000 for the cause and has become a highlight of the season for players, staff and the UT community.

"(Breast cancer has) touched all of our lives," Cullop said. "We can probably sit down and count on our hands how many people have gone through it, survived it or lost someone from it. So, it's special to our players. The players love this game and our staff loves this game. Anything that we can do to help the community that gives back to us tenfold, we want to do."

Those who can't make Saturday's game but still want to support the cause can take part in an online silent auction happening right now until Monday.

"We also ask our kids to play their tails off," Cullop said. "We want to take their minds off of what's going on in their lives that's difficult and enjoy a game for two hours and make it fun. It's a way to honor them, raise funds and awareness and help contribute to a solution."

On Tuesday, UT's men's basketball will also be hosting a special event before their game: Craft Beer Night. Before tipoff at 5:30 p.m., sample beers will be available from local breweries. All attendees will be required to show a valid photo ID upon entry. No refunds or exchanges will be provided for failure to provide ID or failure to attend.