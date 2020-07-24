Why USPS is falling behind on deliveries?

Many people are raising concerns about their mail and packages coming late

OHIO, USA — Many of you are raising concerns about the your mail.The biggest complaint: Letters and packages coming late from the Postal office.

"I don't expect anything anymore I just sit down and say 'oh I hope he gets to me,'” added Michael Willinger, a concerned customer.

Willinger, as well as many others are left waiting for their mail and packages. He said he tried tracking packages online and even noticed them being sent to a location and being left their for a few days.

"I get on the apps and track and I would see it would be sitting at distribution centers for long periods of time not moving at all," said Willinger.

He even went the extra mile to pay extra for expedited shipping, but that didn't work either.

“Paying extra I get it in two days you're not gonna get it in two days or overnight it's just backlogged," added Willinger.

WTOL 11 reached out USPS spokesperson but they declined an interview, but they said customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS for any questions or concerns.

Many have already done that and are getting nowhere.

"I tried reaching out I called the 800 number and they just give you the runaround saying they can't really do much you basically accomplish nothing," added Willinger.

A postal worker who will remain anonymous explained that the cause of the delays is the lack of preparation during the pandemic.

"They were ill-prepared because an extra hiring. Extra hiring a clerks but it's just not that," said the anonymous worker.

The worker also explained that they have a new policy to make packages a priority before snail mail.

"There's a new policy out nationwide that we're going to focus on packages and quite frankly that's not just the way we should approach things we cannot change our business model midway through a pandemic" said anonymous.