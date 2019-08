TOLEDO, Ohio — A police chase caused massive power outages Wednesday in south Toledo.

The chase lasted about four minutes that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Officers tried to the stop the car after someone inside threatened an off-duty police officer.

The chase came to an end at Detroit and Garden Lake when the driver swerved to avoid spike strips that had been placed on the road.

The two teens in the car were injured, but are okay.

No word yet on if the teens have or will be charged.