Two teachers camp out all night in front of school for good cause

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A bonfire was the main source of heat for retired Bedford Junior High School teacher Greg Robinson and current BJHS teacher Jim Lopinski, as they stayed up all night long, in front of the the school doors collecting food donations for local families in need.

"There's a need. There's a huge need," said Robinson. "We're a giving community, and we want to tap into that."

Robinson and Lopinski have been doing the "Camp out to Stamp out Hunger" food drive for 9 years, each time hoping to make a difference in not only the families they are trying to feed, but the students they teach.

"People need to know that you can still help people, and care for people," said Lopinski. "I think we're missing a lot of that in today's society, and I'd really like to have that comeback."

Lopinski teaches 8th grade science and special education math at BJHS. He met Robinson there when he too taught. Robinson is now retired and teaches part time at the University of Toledo.

"We want to inspire social awareness," said Robinson. "But also a kind of revolution of change for our youth so they get excited about helping people. It's a fantastic feeling."

The drive will go on until Dec. 9. If you would like to donate, you can bring non-perishable school items to the school's office.

