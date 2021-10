The locations will be 6355 Angola Road and 7337 W. Bancroft St.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will conduct two sobriety checkpoints Saturday night.

The locations will be 6355 Angola Road and 7337 W. Bancroft St. - both in Springfield Township. The checkpoints start at 8 p.m., ending at 2 a.m.