Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space

FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now.

The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later.

And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and potential buyers.

But Tim Mayle, director of economic development for Findlay and Hancock counties, said the ground work laid in those deals that fell through paved the way for Trivium Development to officially purchase the property.

"For us to get that filled up is really a result of everything we've been trying to do downtown, which is trying to create this environment for someone to come in and make a significant investment," he said.

Trivium plans to build a multi-story building with retail and commercial space on the ground floor, 36 apartment units on the upper floors and parking behind it.

Findlay business owner Dan Matheny said he is happy to see a deal for the property reached.

"I've had a hole next to us for the past 9 years, and it's not a pleasant hole over there," he said.

Matheny opened The Wine Merchant next to the Argyle Building 15 years ago and spent the majority of his time owning the business looking at an empty lot.

Matheny also hopes the development will bring life to the southern end of downtown.

"I'm just looking for a friendly neighbor that's going to add the ambiance of downtown and allow for people to enjoy the downtown even more than they currently do," he said. "I'm not exactly certain what's going to be going in there, but I do know that whatever is going in there is going to be done well and it's going to be a pleasant addition to downtown Findlay."