PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 American soldiers have died in Iraq and Afghanistan. As the years go by and the memories fade, the pain never really goes away. But a motorcycle group is making sure that Gold Star families are not forgotten.

For the last ten years, Gold Star families across the country are reminded that we have not forgotten the sacrifice. A sacrifice of the soldier; the wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers.

Wednesday morning in Perrysburg, a visit was made to the home of Art Mora’s family.

The quiet neighborhood was alive with the sound of motorcycles. The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame — first lit in Eugene, Oregon — made it’s way to pay tribute. Veronica Mora, along with her kids Selina, Olivia and Tofer, welcomed the dozen riders.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers caravan visits Gold Star family in Perrysburg Tribute to Fallen Soldiers riders travel down Coe Court in Perrysburg to honor Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr. The family of fallen Army Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr. watches the riders approach in Perrysburg. The Tribute to Fallen Riders caravan brought a memorial torch to the family of Army Sgt. Arthur J. Mora Jr. in Perrysburg. The Gold Star family of Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr. is saluted in Perrysburg. Before he deployed, Army Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr. insisted the family take a portrait together. It ended up being their last. Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Riders rolled up to a home in Perrysburg on July 24 to honor the memory of Army Sgt. Arthur A. Mora Jr. with his Gold Star Family.

Army Sergeant Art Mora, Jr. was killed in 2005. But the day before he was deployed to Iraq, he insisted on getting a family photo with the two girls. Veronica was pregnant with Tofer.

“It is one of my most treasured pieces. I’m very grateful he was insistent that day. We love this, and Tofer never met his dad, and he’s right there in the photo. So, it means a lot to my son, too," Veronica said.

Every summer for the last ten years, the Tibute to Fallen Soldiers has set out visiting families. They’ll connect with 65 .

In all, 22 days, 4100 miles, coast to coast, they’ll wind up at Arlington cemetery August 4 — a final ceremony honoring the fallen heroes of America.

“We have honored soldiers as far back as 2001. Yesterday, it was a soldier from last year, 2018. So, for us the dates don’t matter. The ones who died last year are just as important as the ones who died 14-15 years ago. Tou can see what it means to the families that total stranger comes into this beautiful neighborhood to let them know their fallen soldier hasn’t been forgotten years later. It’s a pretty neat thing," Warren Williamson with Tribute to Fallen Soldiers said.

It may be merely coincidence, but as they arrived Wednesday morning, an F-16 flew right overhead. It was emotional for everyone there.