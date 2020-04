TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police officer is responsible for saving two children from an apartment fire on Saturday.

The fire happened at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Locust St. around 7:30 p.m.

The first police crew that arrived to the scene found smoke coming from the apartment.

They also discovered the door was locked and two children were inside.

Police say an officer forced the apartment door open and was able to get the children to safety.

No one was injured.

Awesome job, officer!