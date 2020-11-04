TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are still on the lookout for 39-year-old Kiley Nunn, who was reported missing by her causing on Nov. 4, 2018, after not being seen or heard from in over a year.

Police say Nunn was 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She was also reported having black eyes and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Toledo police have been trying to highlight and bring attention to long-term missing people in 2020.

RELATED: Toledo police trying to solve long-term missing people using social media

RELATED: Family of woman who disappeared raising awareness about missing people

RELATED VIDEO: