Hundreds of students visit TPS college fair to explore post-high school opportunities

Toledo Public Schools representatives said over 50 local, regional and state colleges, universities and career training programs attended the fair.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools representatives said more than 50 local, regional and state colleges, universities and career training programs attended the TPS College Day & Night fair on Monday to give local students insight into their career options.

Students were encouraged to have their interests in mind before selecting the right college.

Many students, like Bowsher High School senior Chakiya Williams were seeking general information on a variety of colleges and other education options after high school.

"Really throughout high school, I've been given information about colleges, and I want to go to college. I want to get the experience," Williams said.

Cameron Parker, also a Bowsher High School senior, said he was looking for the best business programs he could find.

When it comes to affording college, TPS representatives said applying for FAFSA early is a great way to take advantage of financial aid. ,

"What we want kids to do is align their interest and passions, as well as the career tech programs they are linked to, to an industry as well with a college to be able to align themselves to get college credit," TPS Superintendent Romules Durant said.

Toledo Technology Academy Brady Asher said he was looking for colleges that offered education programs in line with his career goals.

"In looking at the colleges that I can go to, I'm interested in going into education and majoring in history, so being a history teacher," Asher said. "So, that's interesting going around and seeing what colleges offer for that path."