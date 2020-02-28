TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for several men who are impersonating city utility employees and looking to get inside your home and steal.

"This is not an uncommon scam across the country for all kinds of utilities. Usually these criminals are the worst of the worst," said Ignazio Messina, the Communications Director for the city of Toledo.

The scam is making it's rounds in south Toledo and Point Place.

Andrew Dlugosielski, the assistant public information officer with TPD said the two incidents were reported Wednesday, and the thieves are going after older people.

"They've been targeting the elderly. Talked their way in to the house, told the homeowner something was wrong with the facet, ran her faucet and afterwards tried to charge her $50," said Dlugosielski.

The victim's instincts told her something was off, so she refused to pay and the suspect left.

The city said she did the right thing.

"If someone shows up to your door we can check to see if there was a scheduled appointment. And most importantly water department employees never take money in the field so you never should give someone money posing to be a water department employee. Or let them into our house in any way," said Messina.

In another incident, a man with a similar description showed up to a victim's home with two other men.

They got away with a safe containing valuables, but police warn these situations could end up a lot worse.

"At any situation like that could potentially become dangerous. It's a stranger in your home. They're in there under a rouse. You may have something that they want and they may have a plan to take," said Dlugosielski.

One of the thieves is described as a heavyset Hispanic man, with a clipboard, credentials around his neck, and a radio.

The city says if someone does show up to your door, ask for city identification and see if they're driving a city marked car.

You can always check to see if city employees are supposed to be in your area by calling 419-936-2020.

Police also advise never to allow anyone into your home unless you are 100-percent certain they are who they say they are.

However you can call police if you're unsure.

RELATED: Haven't paid taxes recently? IRS may visit you face-to-face

RELATED: Did you get this text message from your bank? Check your account now