Toledo police to crack down on traffic violations during Thanksgiving holiday

The effort will concentrate on all traffic violations with an emphasis placed on identifying speed and OVI offenders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are cracking down on traffic violations through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The department will be working additional traffic enforcement hours starting Nov. 24.

The effort will concentrate on all traffic violations with an emphasis placed on identifying speed and OVI offenders. Officers are expected to work on random dates during the holiday period and will be assigned to various locations around the city.

This enforcement is made possible through funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officers assigned to take part in the holiday enforcement effort are paid on an overtime basis and are in addition to the regularly assigned officers on the shift.