Grand jury clears Toledo police in fatal shooting

A grand jury said Tuesday that no further investigation is necessary for the seven officers who shot Jason Means Jan. 26.

A Lucas County grand jury has cleared seven Toledo police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Toledo man in January.

Officers fatally shot Jason Means, 47, near his home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on Jan. 25.

Means' girlfriend had called police for help after she said Means was having a mental breakdown. She was hiding from him on the roof of the home when officers arrived.

Officers found Means, armed with a shotgun, outside the home. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Means refused to comply with their commands to drop the weapon.

When Means walked towards police and raised his gun at officers, police shot him. An autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined Means was shot 22 times in the head, torso, left arm, and left and right legs.

After watching body-camera video after the shooting, Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle told reporters officers had asked Means to put down the gun more than 25 times.

The seven officers who fired at Means -- Sgt. James Taylor, Sgt. Kevin Currie, Officer Justin Volz, Officer Thomas McCafferty, Officer Jacob Wescott, Officer Adam Yarnell and Officer Jacoby Whitacre -- were placed on administrative leave after the incident, which is standard procedure.

The grand jury determined that no further investigation into the officers' action was necessary.

