Beat the heat with proper hydration | Mercy Health delivers water to Toledo police, fire departments

With high temperatures coming this week, Mercy and first responders want to remind people to drink plenty of water.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Workers from Mercy Health delivered water Wednesday to the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue to ensure first responders have it on hand when responding to calls.

Police and firefighters appreciated the gesture and took the opportunity to remind the community of the serious dangers posed by extreme heat this week. Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said she wants people to take heat-related illnesses seriously.

“Heat stroke is fatal, and people need to be very careful when they're out in the heat," Armstrong said. "They need to take breaks, they need to find shade, they need to hydrate, to keep themselves safe because I don't want them having to call 911 when they end up with heat exhaustion, dehydration, vomiting or worse.”

Toledo Police Chief George Kral noted it is important for first responders to stay hydrated as well.

“We’re going to make sure we get the water out to the men and women in uniform and make sure that they’re staying hydrated so that they can be out there doing their jobs,” Kral said.

Mercy Health also took the opportunity to remind people to check in on elderly neighbors during extreme temperatures to ensure that they remain safe.

Mercy Health Vice President of Business Development and Advocacy Matt Sapara said Mercy Health was motivated to donate water because hospital officials saw other places across the country doing the same. He believes water should be readily available to those who need it.

“It's not a lack of resources, it's a lack of resources when they need it most,” Sapara said.

Heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, are potentially life-threatening conditions. This week's hot weather puts vulnerable people, such as the elderly or very young, particularly at risk.

Hydration is vital in order to protect yourself against extreme heat. Health officials advise adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day, and even more on hot, humid days.

Medical experts also advise avoiding fluids that contain alcohol or caffeine, as they can dehydrate you and potentially increase heat illness symptoms.