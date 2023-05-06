City of Toledo program encouraging switch to electric mowers

The city of Toledo's lawn mower rebate program could put $100 in your pocket if you ditch your gas-powered mower for an electric one.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As lawn mowing season ramps up and as the price of electric lawn mowers continues to come down maybe you’ve considered finally making some earth-friendly changes to how you get the seasonal chore done.

With that in mind you might be interested in the City of Toledo’s Lawn Mower Rebate Program.

The city began the program in 2022 but there is still time to get help making the switch from fossil fuel powered mowers to an electric mower.

You have until August 1 to submit paperwork to receive the rebate, which comes in the form of a gift card.

The rebate is being offered to those who purchase a corded or cordless electric mower and sign a statement that they have scrapped their old gas powered mower.

There are a limited number of rebates available.

Click here for a list of local recyclers that will take old mowers and other gas powered lawn equipment.

Click here for a list of this year's free refuse and recycling events put on by the city.

Rebates can be mailed or picked up by appointment at Toledo Environmental Services Agency at 348 S. Erie St.

The original deadline to submit paperwork was May 1.

