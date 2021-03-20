Local faith leaders speak up for LGBTQ+ community, marriage equality after Vatican reaffirms doctrine of not blessing gay unions

Vatican distinguishes between the church’s blessing of gay people, which it upholds, but not their unions. Local faith leaders say this differs from pope's comments.

'We ask for open hearts and minds'

The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God's plan and that any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.

On Monday, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

In the wake of the Vatican's announcement this week reaffirming the Catholic church’s refusal to sacramentally bless same-sex unions, local faith leaders are speaking up for the LGBTQ community and marriage equality.

The Equality Toledo Multifaith Leaders Committee said it stands firmly in support of marriage equality. “Many of our religious communities support and affirm full recognition of marriage without regard to sex and gender,” its statement asserted.

“These statements were received by the LGBTQ community and supporters with great hope for the future. However, the recent statement from the Vatican is disappointing in that it does not align with Pope Francis’s previous comments.”

“In a 2020 documentary film, ‘Francesco,’ Pope Francis stated, ‘Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family ...They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,’” the Equality Toledo committee said. “On the matter of marriage, he further said, ‘What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.’

Members of Equality Toledo Multifaith Leaders Committee on Friday issued their formal statement of support for the LGBTQ community, noting they believe Vatican’s statement does not align with Pope Francis’ previous comments supporting LGBTQ people.

Chapter two : Vatican doctrine, national reactions

Vatican doctrine holds that gays and lesbians should be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered” and that same-sex unions are sinful.

Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a professor of religious studies at Manhattan College, said those teachings, put together, are problematic.

“It boggles the mind that the hierarchy can affirm that LGBTQ+ persons are made in the image of God but that their unions are a sin,” she said via email. “Are they made in God’s image with the exception of their hearts? With the exception of their abilities and inclinations to love?”

Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the U.S.-based NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice and an advocate for greater LGBTQ inclusion in the church, said she was relieved the Vatican statement wasn’t harsher.

She interpreted it as saying, “You can bless the individuals (in a same-sex union), you just can’t bless the contract.”

The Vatican's pronouncement was welcomed by some church conservatives, however, such as Bill Donohue, president of the New York-based Catholic League.

“There will be no recognition of homosexual unions or marriage by the Catholic Church. It is non-negotiable. End of story,” he said.