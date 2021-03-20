Local faith leaders speak up for LGBTQ+ community, marriage equality after Vatican reaffirms doctrine of not blessing gay unions
Vatican distinguishes between the church’s blessing of gay people, which it upholds, but not their unions. Local faith leaders say this differs from pope's comments.
In the wake of the Vatican's announcement this week reaffirming the Catholic church’s refusal to sacramentally bless same-sex unions, local faith leaders are speaking up for the LGBTQ community and marriage equality.
On Monday, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”
The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God's plan and that any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.
Chapter one: Local Statement of Support
Members of Equality Toledo Multifaith Leaders Committee on Friday issued their formal statement of support for the LGBTQ community, noting they believe Vatican’s statement does not align with Pope Francis’ previous comments supporting LGBTQ people.
“In a 2020 documentary film, ‘Francesco,’ Pope Francis stated, ‘Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family ...They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,’” the Equality Toledo committee said. “On the matter of marriage, he further said, ‘What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.’
“These statements were received by the LGBTQ community and supporters with great hope for the future. However, the recent statement from the Vatican is disappointing in that it does not align with Pope Francis’s previous comments.”
The Equality Toledo Multifaith Leaders Committee said it stands firmly in support of marriage equality. “Many of our religious communities support and affirm full recognition of marriage without regard to sex and gender,” its statement asserted.
Chapter two: Vatican doctrine, national reactions
Vatican doctrine holds that gays and lesbians should be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered” and that same-sex unions are sinful.
Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a professor of religious studies at Manhattan College, said those teachings, put together, are problematic.
“It boggles the mind that the hierarchy can affirm that LGBTQ+ persons are made in the image of God but that their unions are a sin,” she said via email. “Are they made in God’s image with the exception of their hearts? With the exception of their abilities and inclinations to love?”
Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the U.S.-based NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice and an advocate for greater LGBTQ inclusion in the church, said she was relieved the Vatican statement wasn’t harsher.
She interpreted it as saying, “You can bless the individuals (in a same-sex union), you just can’t bless the contract.”
The Vatican's pronouncement was welcomed by some church conservatives, however, such as Bill Donohue, president of the New York-based Catholic League.
“There will be no recognition of homosexual unions or marriage by the Catholic Church. It is non-negotiable. End of story,” he said.
“Pope Francis has been under considerable pressure by gay activists, in and out of the church, to give the green light to gay marriage,” Donohue added, calling Monday’s statement “the most decisive rejection of those efforts ever written.”
Chapter three: Cardinals Defend Blessing Ban
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, head of the Vatican’s laity office, concurred Thursday with the pronouncement that a “blessing” is a sacramental action related to the sacrament of marriage, which the Catholic Church teaches can only be celebrated between a man and woman.
Farrell said civil unions are not “marriages” as the Catholic Church understands the term, but he stressed: “I do want to insist that nobody, nobody must ever be excluded from the pastoral care and love and concern of the church.”
Later Thursday, Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley and Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of the Vatican's development office, pointed to Francis' pastoral outreach to gay men and lesbians but repeated the church's position.
“The church has a very clear teaching about marriage that needs to be proclaimed," O'Malley said during an online panel discussion organized by Georgetown University.
Their comments came amid continuing criticism of the document released Monday by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which said the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”
Chapter four: What will change? Scholar weighs in
One Catholic scholar says the statement may create emotional hurt but not dramatic change within the Catholic community.
“It does exclude the possibility of the priest pronouncing the formal blessing on such unions. But I think within parishes we may continue – we will continue – to see gay couples actively involved in parishes. There are children being presented for baptism by gay parents all the time, and these things go forward. I don’t think that will change,” said Dr. Charles Reid, Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas.
Reid said the practical ramifications of the Vatican decree are not likely to be significant, but he recognized the emotional toll. He also noted that Catholic teachings continue to change, and the debate may still be addressed down the road.
Chapter five: 'We ask for open hearts and minds'
Locally, Equality Toledo multifaith committee members urge for open minds when it comes to the issue of marriage equality for the LGBTQ+ community.
“We ask for open hearts and minds from those who are not yet fully supportive. We ask for support for families and loved ones who are negatively impacted by hurtful statements from the religious community.
"We call upon people of faith to remember that our traditions call us to love one another,” their statement read.
The letter was signed by the committee: Rev. Martin Billmeier, chair; Rev. Larry Clark; Rev. Bev Bingle; Kathie King; Mary Igoe Myers; Channing Shogen Cecil, Buddhist Temple of Toledo; Devorah Shulamit, Jewish Faith Community; Rev. T.K. Barger; Rev. Dan Pearson; Rev. David Montgomery; Rev. Chris Hanley; Rev. Peter Bowmer; Rev. Rob Johnson; Rev. Julie Beitelschees; Billy Mann, chair of Equality Toledo Board; Sheena Barnes, executive director of Equality Toledo; Brent Rabie, deputy director of Equality Toledo.