Getting adults on track for a college education | Toledo library partners with TRIO for program

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) and Toledo Library are partnering to assist people in taking that next step toward higher education.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Making the decision to go to college can be a challenging one, and it can be even harder for adults who haven't been in school for a while.

The process comes with a lot of paperwork and even more questions.

There is a new partnership in our community that is assisting adults with the process.

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) and the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library are partnering to assist people in taking that next step toward higher education.

"This is a program in our area that is very much needed. We are one of 10 TRIO programs here in northwest Ohio but we are the only EOC that works with this population of adult learners," said Director of TRIO Programs, Brandon Gaddy.

Even though the process can be intimidating, Gaddy wants people to know TRIO EOC is a one-stop shop for all your higher education needs.

"You don't have to go at it alone. This community-based program helps you navigate the process of post-secondary education," said Gaddy. "We understand it can be confusing so no question is too big or too small on the way to pursuing your educational dreams. We will walk you through everything step by step."



The center provides free help for adults ages 19 for the following areas of the registration and funding process:

GED program referrals

Complete/process college applications

Complete FAFSA applications

Student loan default resolution

Financial literacy training

Career exploration

TRIO EOC Schedule:

First and third Tuesdays: Mott | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second and fourth Tuesdays: South | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First and third Wednesdays: Heatherdowns | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Every Thursday: Main | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



TRIO EOC is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Education. To schedule an appointment, call (567) 661-7300 or email trioeoc@owens.edu.