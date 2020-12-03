TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced it will be canceling some events for coronavirus prevention.

The library will be canceling most programs from March 12 to April 18. The library will also be canceling most meeting room reservations from March 15 to April 18.

The library says the canceled programs and rooms typically include ten or more people.

The library will continue to keep all locations clean and well-maintained, including providing hand sanitizer and sanitizing public surfaces. All loose toys will also be removed until April 18 as a preventative measure.

You can call your nearest library branch or the general line at 419-259-5200 for more information.