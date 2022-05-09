Ohio politicians campaign at Toledo Labor Day Parade ahead of November general election

Both democratic and republican candidates on the ballot were present, showing support for the local workforce.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Labor Day might be a day off for most of the country, but for Ohio's politicians and political hopefuls, it's an opportunity to bump elbows with a valuable voting population: union workers.

"It's great to be down here and walking with all of these folks," Nancy Larson, a democratic candidate for Ohio House District 41, said. "It's really good energy and I support labor, and it's wonderful to see so many people coming out."

It's a longstanding tradition for both tenured officials and first-time hopefuls on the campaign trail to walk in Toledo's Labor Day Parade.

While those running against each other on the ballot can be seen marching alongside each other, the two parties are still prepared to go head-to-head on Nov. 8. For incumbent republicans like Secretary of State Frank LaRose, he believes their track record over the last four years will keep them in office.

"We've really been a steady hand on the rudder for a really difficult time for Ohio's elections, and I believe as a result of that track record I've earned the chance to serve for another four years," he said.

But Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, representing Ohio House District 9, adamantly disagrees, calling the gerrymandered maps the redistricting commission has submitted an example of a corrupt republican legislature.

"They have embarrassed this state in front of the whole country," she said. "I'm ashamed of them. I'm ashamed of them and I have to run in a district that was drawn by people who will actually be on trial."

While still holding Lucas County, Kaptur said her district in particular was ravaged by the redrawn maps.

However, she said she's confident she will be re-elected over her republican opponent, JR Majewski.

"I have faith in the voters," said Kaptur.

The day also offered a chance for first-time political hopefuls to get out and appeal to union voters by offering their pitches on how to improve the local workforce and why they should get the union vote in November.

Erika White, a democratic candidate for Ohio House District 46, said she's planning for change in the future.

"We look at what we're going to do different as we move into the future, is making sure that families have enough money so they can work one job, a family-sustaining wage," she said. "Making sure there's health care so people can be healthy and come to work and take care of their families."

Larson has her own local issues that she believes she can improve.

"It's important to have that collective bargaining piece," Larson said. "Even though this is a labor town, there are abuses of project labor agreements going on, that need to be addressed and stopped."

But the midterms are not until Nov. 8 and many candidates, such as republican Haraz Ghanbari, who represents Ohio House District 3, say it's still important to stay focused on the meaning of the holiday by thanking those who work in skilled trades and are affiliated with unions.