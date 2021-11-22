Toledo Kid Mayor and Kid Council Program set to launch in 2022

The City of Toledo announced a start date for the youth leadership programs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday the City of Toledo Mayor’s Office, in partnership with the Human Relations Commission, Washington Local Schools, and Toledo Public Schools, announced the launch of the Kid Mayor and Kid Council Program.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for some of our younger residents to get involved in government,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “The Kid Mayor and Kid Council members will learn a lot about how a city works and have some fun along the way.”

The Kid Mayor and Kid Council members will meet quarterly for engaging and educational sessions. Trips include attending a City Council meeting, a tour of the City of Toledo Water Treatment Plant, meeting with Toledo police and Toledo fire departments and attending a Toledo Mud Hens game. They will also have the opportunity to attend additional meetings, ribbon cuttings and other public official events.

At the end of their term, the Kid Mayor and Kid Council members will present to Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Council a policy or initiative they would like to see implemented on behalf of their constituents.

“The access this program will provide our students to learn about government first hand will be an invaluable experience for them. I would encourage all of our fourth grade families to get involved,” TPS Superintendent Romules Durant said.

The selection process for the yearlong initiative begins Nov. 22 for all interested fourth-graders in Toledo Public or Washington Local Schools. Students will have the opportunity to answer the question: “If I were Mayor of Toledo, I would…”

Thirteen finalists will be chosen by the school systems on Dec. 6. In late December, a community panel, including Durant, WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt, Mayor Kapszukiewicz, and local reporter Jaden Jefferson will select the Kid Mayor from the finalists. The remaining 12 students will serve as Kid Council Members.

“Our students learn about civics and government in the fourth grade. This initiative will be an excellent opportunity for students to truly participate in local government,” Anstadt said.