Toledo Humane Society to use new pet facial recognition technology to help owners reunite with their lost pets

The Toledo Humane Society has partnered with Petco Love Lost for their new pet-finding program using pet facial recognition!

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have ever experienced your pet running away from home, you know how devastating it can be.

The humane society says one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.

April 23 is National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, and the Toledo Humane Society has something special in the works to make sure all lost pets have a chance at being reunited with their owners!

The human society has partnered with Petco Love for their new pet-finding program, which uses the pet facial recognition technology of the Petco Love database to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

Starting today, this tool will be accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, including the Toledo Humane Society, as well as any pet owner or person who finds a lost pet.

Just upload a photo of the missing dog or cat, and they are scanned immediately to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with the Toledo Humane Society, our goal is to keep pets where they belong - at home, with you.”