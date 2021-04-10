Toledo food bank receives 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese

Land O'Lakes First Run Program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above details the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank's effort to keep area schoolchildren fed.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank got a lot more cheesy recently with the donation of more than 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese.

Land O'Lakes, Inc. made the donation through the Land O'Lakes First Run Program. The program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP and general counsel for Land O’Lakes. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Food Banks, serving as a clearinghouse that distributes food from its warehouse facility directly to a network of about 250 food pantries across eight counties. Those pantries distribute the food through food baskets and meals to those in need.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank does not distribute directly to people. If you are in need of food assistance, visit the website here to find a pantry near you.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity, companies like Land O’Lakes supporting our efforts during these unique times have made a huge difference,” said Jim Caldwell, president and CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.