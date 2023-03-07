Fireworks laws in northwest Ohio: Where is it legal?

Cities like Perrysburg and Maumee follow the state law, but Toledo has its own rules when it comes to fireworks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is opted out of House Bill 172, which allows Ohioans to light up fireworks on certain holidays.

The only legal kind of fireworks you can use in Toledo are novelty items like poppers, smoke bombs, snaps and sparklers.

While legal, these items can still pose serious health problems, including severe burns, injuries to the hands, eyes and face, and even blindness or hearing loss. For example, sparklers burn at up to 1800 degrees - hot enough to melt gold.

Here are some safety guidelines the Toledo Fire Department wants you to follow:

• No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

• No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence or drugs or alcohol.

• Never light fireworks indoors.

• Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material.

“If you’re going to use those items we’re asking to do with adult supervision, keep your eyes on the children make sure you’re doing it as safely as possible," Private Sterling Rahe with TFRD said. "...If you’re in the dry area or grass, you can start a grass fire. There’s just some common sense things that come along with even with the novelty items that we have to be careful with.”

TFRD also reminded people that if you do have a fireworks complaint or concern to please call the nonemergency hotline.

If you are looking for a display of fireworks put together by professionals, Perrysburg and Maumee will put on a show July 3.

This year‘s fireworks will be set off from Orleans Park, fireworks will begin at dusk and will last about 20 to 25 minutes.

Cities like Perrysburg and Maumee follow state law when it comes to fireworks and allows their residents to use them on certain holidays.

The Perrysburg fire chief wants to remind residents they can discharge fireworks on their own property or another person's property if the owner of the property has given them permission.

Any fireworks display must be far away from spectators: there must be at least 150 foot separation distance from the point of discharge of each firework to spectators, and to the nearest point of any structure or building.

Fireworks are not permitted to be discharged on public property so charging fireworks in a city of Perrysburg park - or any other city or county park - is prohibited.

Some other helpful tips the Perrysburg fire chief wants to remind residence is make sure you read the discharge instructions for each firework. Also, consider others like your neighbors before you light up any fireworks and be sure to clean up after yourselves, pick up any debris left behind when you’re done celebrating.

For more information on the firework show help in Perrysburg

To learn more on House Bill 172 and what is allowed and prohibited in the state of Ohio