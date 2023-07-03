Fourth of July celebrations: Where and when you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

OHIO, USA — The Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching. If you don't already have plans, WTOL 11 is here to help.
No matter what you're interested in, there's something for everyone. Feast your eyes on fireworks displays, grab a bite to eat and enjoy time with the family with festivities from throughout the region leading up to Independence Day and beyond.
Here's a list of what you can expect and where to find it.
Saturday, June 24
Bryan
- 9:30 p.m. at the Bryan Recreation Park
- Bryan's Day-In-The-Park
- Midway attractions, games and food from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Free concert by Rockland at 8 p.m.
Holgate
- at dark at Old School Park
- Eyes to the Skies Festival & Fireworks
- Activities all day
- 5K, chicken BBQ, food trucks, music, classic car cruise-in, parade and more
Saturday, July 1
Toledo
- Fireworks in the 419
- 10-11 p.m. at downtown Toledo riverfront
- Viewing from Promenade Park and International Park
- Food trucks on Summit Street
Fremont
- 10 p.m. from Walsh Park
- Viewable at Rodger Young Park
Springfield Township
Woodville
- 10 p.m. at Trail Marker Park
- Woodville's 81st Fourth of July celebration
- Beer tent opens Wednesday, June 28
- Rides, games and attractions from Thursday, June 29 - Saturday, July 1
- Parade, 5K, raffles, car show and entertainment
Sunday, July 2
Clyde
- at dusk from Clyde Reservoir
- Viewable from Community Park
- Festivities at Community Park from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Bowling Green
- at dusk at Wood County Fairgrounds
- BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks from 4-9 p.m.
- Community band at 8 p.m.
- Free admission
Findlay/Hancock County
- 10 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds
- Lighting Up the Sky celebration from 4-11 p.m.
- Food trucks on-site at 4 p.m.
- Free parking and admission
Maumee/Perrysburg
- at dusk
- Visible from both sides of the Maumee River
Oak Harbor
- along Portage River in downtown Oak Harbor
- Activities begin at 5 p.m.
- Food vendors, entertainment, inflatables, duck race and more
Sylvania
- Star Spangled Celebrationat Centennial Terrace
- More details to come
Wauseon
- 10 p.m. at Biddle Park
- Bounce houses from 5-9 p.m.
- Food vendors from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Port Clinton
- 10 p.m. at Waterworks Park/City Beach
- Various activities throughout the day
Put-in-Bay
- 10 p.m. at Peace Garden Lawn
- Fireworks can be seen from downtown
Sandusky
- Dusk at Cedar Point Beach
- Cedar Point’s Independence Day celebration Light Up the Point
Friday, July 7
Defiance
- Dusk at confluence of Maumee and Auglaize rivers
- Enjoy fireworks from Pontiac Park, Kingsbury Park or Fort grounds
- Food and activities at Kingsbury Park
Friday, July 14
Delta
- 10:30 p.m., Delta Park