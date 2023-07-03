x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Fourth of July celebrations: Where and when you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July in the 419.

More Videos

OHIO, USA — The Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching. If you don't already have plans, WTOL 11 is here to help.

No matter what you're interested in, there's something for everyone. Feast your eyes on fireworks displays, grab a bite to eat and enjoy time with the family with festivities from throughout the region leading up to Independence Day and beyond.

Here's a list of what you can expect and where to find it.

Saturday, June 24

Bryan

Holgate

  • at dark at Old School Park
    • Eyes to the Skies Festival & Fireworks
    • Activities all day
    • 5K, chicken BBQ, food trucks, music, classic car cruise-in, parade and more

Saturday, July 1

Toledo

  • Fireworks in the 419
    • 10-11 p.m. at downtown Toledo riverfront
    • Viewing from Promenade Park and International Park
    • Food trucks on Summit Street

Fremont

Springfield Township

Woodville

  • 10 p.m. at Trail Marker Park

Sunday, July 2

Clyde

Monday, July 3

Bowling Green

Findlay/Hancock County

Maumee/Perrysburg

  • at dusk 
    • Visible from both sides of the Maumee River

Oak Harbor 

Sylvania

Wauseon

Tuesday, July 4

Port Clinton

Put-in-Bay

Sandusky

Friday, July 7

Defiance

Friday, July 14

Delta

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out