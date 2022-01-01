Long-time Toledo public servant Edna Brown passes away at 81-years-old

Brown's 30 year-plus career as a public servant included stints on Toledo City Council, Ohio's 48th House District, and Ohio's 11th Senate District.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A long-time staple in Toledo politics passed away Saturday. Edna Brown was 81-years-old. Her family says she died peacefully in her sleep.

Senator Brown's 30 year-plus career as a public servant included stints on Toledo City Council, Ohio's 48th House District, and Ohio's 11th Senate District. In Columbus, Brown was the First Vice President of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus and the minority whip of the Democratic caucus in the Ohio Senate.

Tributes to Brown poured in after the news of her death was released.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz released a statement about his former Toledo City Council colleague.

“Toledo has lost a friend with the passing of Edna Brown. Having served with Edna on City Council, I saw first-hand how tenacious and steadfast she was in fighting for people who did not have a voice. As a state legislator, she was a fierce advocate for justice and economic fairness. Edna was respected by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her, and she will be truly missed.”

Former state senator Mark Wagoner, who spent time with Brown in the statehouse, praised her dedication, kindness and intelligence.

Heartbreaking. Edna was a special colleague. We would occasionally drive together between the Ohio Statehouse and Toledo. During those long talks in the car, I learned just how smart, savvy, caring (and tough) she was. A lifetime of meaningful service. https://t.co/6njOKzhbn5 — Mark Wagoner (@Mark_Wagoner) January 1, 2022

Locally, Brown helped found the Greater Toledo Urban League and worshipped at Braden United Methodist Church. Brown graduated from Scott High School.

The Toledo native retired from public office in 2018.