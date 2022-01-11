Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic

The motion to remove Jake Jaksetic as city auditor passed by a vote of 7-4.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 1 when council initially suspended the auditor.

Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting.

The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Teresa Gaddus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no.

Council president Matt Cherry declined an interview request, instead giving a written statement, reading "The decision to remove the City Auditor, made today by a majority vote of City Council, was made after serious deliberations.

We will be posting the job description for a new City Auditor immediately and look forward to working with a new auditor who will help Council serve the residents of Toledo."

Moline introduced a resolution during the Nov. 22 council meeting to conduct an independent investigation of Jaksetic. The motion failed.

City council voted on Nov. 1 to suspend Jaksetic for 30 days without giving a specific reason, but Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has been critical of Jaksetic's work performance, repeatedly saying Jaksetic has never completed an audit since being hired in 2014.

Kapszukiewicz declined to comment Tuesday on Jaksetic's firing.

WTOL 11 submitted a public records request specifically asking the city for any audits Jaksetic has conducted. The city sent us eight separate files in return.

After publishing the information, Kapszukiewicz claimed those files were not audits and instead called them "financial reviews." The mayor and a city spokeswoman have also made references to Jaksetic making city employees feel unsafe, but have not provided any evidence to support those claims.

A review of Jaksetic's personnel file did not reveal any allegations of making people feel unsafe. The file did include emails from city officials and contractors complaining about Jaksetic showing up at job sites and questioning city-funded projects, including the installation of new city water meters.

Jaksetic has turned down multiple requests to speak with WTOL 11.

Kapszukiewicz and Jaksetic also sparred this year over tax documents perceived by Jaksetic and Moline to have been kept in an unsecure location for months.