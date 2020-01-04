TOLEDO, Ohio — City of Toledo leaders announced Wednesday that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no spring leaf collection this year.

Instead, residents may bag leaves, place them inside the gray refuse containers, or call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to schedule a free monthly bulk pickup. Loose leaves may also be placed into the gray refuse containers.

City leaders are encouraging residents to mulch leaves.

